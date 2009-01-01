ABOUT US
Delta Corp Limited ("Delta Corp") is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. We, along with our Subsidiaries, currently own and operate casinos in India, in the states of Goa and Sikkim, offering approximately 1,800 gaming positions.
OUR VISION
- To enhance value for all our stakeholders
- To achieve sustainable and profitable growth
- To become a responsible Global Corporate Citizen which believes in creating 'Value with a Difference'
- To become an 'Employer of Choice' where people are inspired to be the best they can be